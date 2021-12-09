Ahmedabad, December 9: A retired official of the irrigation department in Gandhinagar was duped of Rs 80.85 lakh to scammers in online trading. The police have started probe after a complaint was registered at CID Cyber Crime police station in Gandhinagar on Tuesday after Subhash Patel (64), former additional assistant engineer in the irrigation department of the Gujarat government, submitted a complaint stating that he lost Rs 80.85 lakh in a year to unknown scammers. Amritsar Couple Duped Of Rs 6.20 Lakh By Online Fraudsters; Case Registered

According to a report in The Indian Express, “On October 27 last year, I received a promotion message on WhatsApp regarding trading through Galaxy FX Trade company. On contacting the phone number mentioned in the message, one unknown person named Sanjay Patel received the call and took me in confidence into investing in trading,” said Patel in his complaint.

“From October last year to September 2021, the accused asked me to deposit various sums of money to the tune of Rs 80.85 lakh and he gave me fake screenshots of high returns deposited in my trading account in dollars. When I requested to withdraw the amount the accused told me the process would take 60 days,” patel added. Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Doctor Falls Prey to KYC Cyber Fraud, Loses Over Rs 2 Lakh

Taking cognisance, police booked a case under IPC 406 for criminal breach of trust and 420 for fraud. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).