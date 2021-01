Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 26 (PTI) Farmers took out a tractor parade in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district and shouted slogans against the Centre for bringing "black" farm laws.

The parade was taken out in many parts in the district, including Hoshiarpur, Hariana, Garhdiwala, Tanda, and Mukerian towns.

The farmers were led by Harbans Singh Sangha, member of Azad Kisan Committee Doaba.

The vehicles of farmers carried flags and banners in support of their agitation.

The farmers claimed that their tractor parade remained peaceful.

