Aligarh, September 23: Hundreds of farmers held a protest march in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Wednesday against the farmers bills, which were passed by the Parliament.

Heavy police deployment at a intersection in Tappal prevented the protesters, who were marching under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu group), from entering the Yamuna Expressway.

The situation was defused when the sub-divisional magistrate, Anjani Kumar, received a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate. Kumar assured the protesters that their demands would be communicated to the state government.

The state president of the BKU (Bhanu group), Yogesh Pratap Singh, who was leading the protesters, told reporters that they would continue with their peaceful march.

He warned that if the government did not agree to withdraw the bill and address a number of other demands, then the farmers would begin a statewide protest.

