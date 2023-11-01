Mumbai, November 1: In a tragic incident, a woman police constable allegedly died by suicide in her room in police quarters in Maharashtra Nagar in Mumbai's Trombay on Tuesday, October 1. The police have reportedly found a suicide note allegedly written by the deceased. In the note, she accuses her husband of driving her to the drastic measure of ending her own life.

According to a report by Times of India, the deceased was identified as Varsha Shinde, a 32-year-old former kabaddi player. The report said that the incident came to light around 7:15 am., when Varsha’s husband alerted one of her colleagues, a police constable, saying Varsha had locked up her bedroom and was not responding or opening the door. Upon forcing the door open, the officer and her husband discovered Varsha, who had used her shawl (dupatta) to hang herself from the ceiling. Retired ACP Dies by Suicide in Mumbai: Ex-Cop Pradeep Temkar Ends Life by Jumping From His Building, Probe Underway.

As per Varsha Shinde’s husband, the couple had a verbal argument in their living room in front of their daughter. Following this, Varsha expressed her desire to rest and went to her bedroom, locking the door behind her. When her husband tried to contact her after a few hours, and she did not respond or come out of the room, he became concerned. Later, when he and his brother went to check on her, they found Varsha’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan. Mumbai: Policeman Attempts Suicide by Consuming Disinfectant After Argument With Senior at Police Station in Ghatkopar.

The police found a suicide letter in Varsha's bedroom, which was in Marathi language. The letter alleged that her husband and in-laws were responsible for her suicide, and she demanded legal action against them, said a police officer at Trombay police station. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Varsha had confided in her colleagues about a disagreement she had with her husband, which was related to household matters.

