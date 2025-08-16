New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A man, died after being allegedly hit by a car at the roadside in Delhi's Moti Nagar area, Delhi police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the car hit the deceased, indentified as Bikshu Lal (40) while he was standing on his bike at the roadside, police said.

Police said that they were searching for the accused who fled the scene after the accident.

Nomi Lal, the brother of Bikshu Lal told ANI that they came to know about the incident on Saturday morning after their calls went unanswered.

"He left home last night, telling his son that he would be back in 10 minutes... The whole night, his son was calling, and we were looking for his father. In the morning, we found out what had happened. He was hit by a car so badly that his bike was completely destroyed, and he suffered injuries to his chest..."

"We want appropriate action to be taken... My brother has five children, and he was the sole breadwinner in the family," he added. (ANI)

