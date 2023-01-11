New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested Rajiv Mishra, DGM of FCI in connection with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) scam case, informed officials.

CBI has been conducting raids at over 50 places in connection with unholy nexus between FCI officers (technical assistants and ED-level officers), grains merchants, and millers including food grains distributors, involved in the supply of low-quality food grain.

"Rs 60 lakhs recovered so far in raids at over 50 places that are underway pertaining to FCI procurement, storage and distribution," informed CBI officials.

The case pertains to the channelized corruption in FCI procurement, storage and distribution.

CBI has registered cases against around 74 people in connection with the FCI case.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

