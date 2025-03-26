New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) on Wednesday stated that following discussions, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had accepted the request that FIA member airlines furnish aggregated airfare data to enable the DGCA to analyse airfare trends.

FIA and its members expressed their gratitude to the DGCA for understanding the matter and looked forward to working closely with the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure the growth of the civil aviation sector by providing greater air connectivity at affordable fares in the country.

Also Read | 'T-Series, Stop Being a Stooge': Kunal Kamra Calls Music Company's Copyright Notice 'Mafia Tactics' As Comedy Case Takes New Turn.

Notably, on March 24, the aviation regulator stated that it was examining the matter after airlines initially refused to share data with the DGCA.

Speaking to ANI, a senior DGCA official said they were in communication with airline officials regarding the issue.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 26th Roza of Ramzan on March 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"We want to study the trend of air ticket prices following complaints by the public about high fares during peak seasons. Recently, during the Mahakumbh, there were many such complaints. Tata Consultancy Services, the digitisation vendor for the DGCA, has been tasked with analyzing the matter," the official said.

In December, the DGCA asked airlines to submit data on each passenger, including the fare levied along with the booking date and base fare, as well as the number of passengers on the flight. The first meeting between the DGCA and FIA on data sharing was held in the first week of January.

On March 3, the DGCA held another meeting with airlines, requesting them to share fare data. In response, the FIA, on behalf of its member airlines (Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet), expressed concerns over the request.

"We must stress that the sharing of raw/granular fare data presents significant risks to airline confidentiality, operational viability, and market competitiveness. Given the highly competitive nature of the aviation industry, any potential data breach or mishandling could result in serious commercial implications. The exposure of sensitive fare data to multiple external agencies, including consultants and third parties, heightens the risk of unauthorized disclosure, strategic exploitation, and commercial setbacks for airlines," the FIA said in a letter to DGCA.

"Our member airlines operate in full compliance with Section 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, with the prevailing airfare structure allowing airlines to sustainably operate while maintaining accessibility and service quality for passengers. It is crucial to recognize that airlines require pricing flexibility to accommodate seasonal demand fluctuations, fuel price volatility, and market conditions to maintain economic viability," the letter further stated.

The Civil Aviation Ministry recently intervened to address concerns over steep airfare prices, particularly for flights to Prayagraj during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)