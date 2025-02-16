Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a cloth godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, damaging the stock kept at the facility, officials said on Sunday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday night, they said.

The blaze erupted at 10.32 pm at the godown located in Rahnal village of Bhiwandi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, fire brigades personnel from Bhiwandi, Thane and Kalyan rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 2 am on Sunday, he said.

No injuries were reported, the official said, adding the owner of the godown was not yet known.

Preliminary assessments indicate significant damage to the godown and its stored inventory, he said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire, the official added.

