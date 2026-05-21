‘Drishyam 3’ X Review: Mohanlal Steals the Show With a Powerhouse Performance, but Jeethu Joseph’s Thriller Fails To Impress Netizens

The highly anticipated Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 released in theatres worldwide today, May 21, 2026, coinciding with lead actor Mohanlal’s 66th birthday. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment of the celebrated franchise arrived in cinemas following a massive wave of pre-sales that topped INR 35 crore globally. Early morning screenings saw high occupancy as viewers rushed to see the continuation of Georgekutty’s complex legal and psychological battle to protect his family. ‘Drishyam 3’ OTT Release Date: Here’s When You Can Stream Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run.

‘Drishyam 3’ X Review

As early screenings concluded, platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with reactions from filmgoers and critics. A significant section of the audience praised the film's tense atmosphere, pointing to a powerful interval block and unexpected plot developments. However, the online reception remains mixed. While core fans of the franchise celebrated the film as a worthy continuation, several viewers and critics pointed out pacing issues.

A number of users on X remarked that the first half adopted a slow-burn, occasionally repetitive approach, and that the final execution of the climax did not fully mirror the tight, groundbreaking impact of the first two films. Despite polarising opinions on the script's pacing, Mohanlal’s portrayal of Georgekutty has garnered unanimous acclaim.

Reviewers highlighted the actor’s ability to effortlessly step back into the shoes of the quiet, calculating family man, describing his performance as a masterclass in nuance and restraint. Mohanlal Celebrates 66th Birthday at ‘Drishyam 3’ FDFS With Fans, Viral Video Melts Hearts – WATCH.

Netizens Review Mohanlal's Drishyam 3’

#Drishyam3 Second Half: 🍿🥹🤧 The first half went a little fast whereas the second half literally tested my patience, all the villains from the first part and second joined together to destroy the peace of George Kutty and family especially rani, climax was satisfactory but… https://t.co/GZqYYiQkY3 pic.twitter.com/tRs5nQLyVW — Deon X (@umashankar82721) May 21, 2026

Not up to the Level of Part 1 and Part 2

#Drishyam3: Disappointed 😮‍💨 Not up to level of Part 1 and Part 2. No major twists and more drama than thrilling moments 😞 pic.twitter.com/o1iNkm2KQ7 — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) May 21, 2026

Mohanlal and Murali Gopy Impress With Their Performances

#Drishyam3 didnt work for me. Drishyam 2 is a sequel that I loved so much that I have watched its last 20 minutes around 20+ times. Here it does not only lack the effective twists and turns of Drishyam 2, Drishyam 3's last 20 minutes is disappointing in writing and making both… — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) May 21, 2026

#Drishyam3 Works Only in Bits and Pieces

#Drishyam3Review:#Drishyam3 works only in bits and pieces, but the writing and execution fail to match the standard set by the first two films. A disappointing addition to the franchise. Rating: 2/5 https://t.co/sxZzhMvz4U — CineHungaama (@Cinehungamaa) May 21, 2026

Twists Feel Less Impactful

#Drishyam3: It has moments, but doesn’t hit the brilliance of first two films. Slow first half & decent interval, an engaging stretch in the second half but the climax loses impact due to a familiar screenplay pattern. Twists feel weaker, P3 is just a filler. Overall - 2.65/5 ✌🏻 https://t.co/L7fVN40GpY pic.twitter.com/xUjeK5MRTk — #7 (@MB7_STAN) May 21, 2026

The full ensemble cast of Drishyam 3 includes Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Santhi Mayadevi, and Veena Nandakumar.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).