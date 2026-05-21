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‘Drishyam 3’ X Review: Mohanlal Steals the Show With a Powerhouse Performance, but Jeethu Joseph’s Thriller Fails To Impress Netizens

'Drishyam 3' released globally today on Mohanlal's 66th birthday, securing massive opening-day traction fueled by over INR 35 crore in pre-sales. Early reactions on X present a mixed response, with viewers universally praising Mohanlal's performance while expressing polarising views on the film's slow pacing.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 21, 2026 06:39 PM IST
‘Drishyam 3’ X Review: Mohanlal Steals the Show With a Powerhouse Performance, but Jeethu Joseph’s Thriller Fails To Impress Netizens
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TruLY Score by LatestLY

The highly anticipated Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 released in theatres worldwide today, May 21, 2026, coinciding with lead actor Mohanlal’s 66th birthday. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment of the celebrated franchise arrived in cinemas following a massive wave of pre-sales that topped INR 35 crore globally. Early morning screenings saw high occupancy as viewers rushed to see the continuation of Georgekutty’s complex legal and psychological battle to protect his family. ‘Drishyam 3’ OTT Release Date: Here’s When You Can Stream Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run.

‘Drishyam 3’ X Review

As early screenings concluded, platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with reactions from filmgoers and critics. A significant section of the audience praised the film's tense atmosphere, pointing to a powerful interval block and unexpected plot developments. However, the online reception remains mixed. While core fans of the franchise celebrated the film as a worthy continuation, several viewers and critics pointed out pacing issues.

A number of users on X remarked that the first half adopted a slow-burn, occasionally repetitive approach, and that the final execution of the climax did not fully mirror the tight, groundbreaking impact of the first two films.  Despite polarising opinions on the script's pacing, Mohanlal’s portrayal of Georgekutty has garnered unanimous acclaim.

Reviewers highlighted the actor’s ability to effortlessly step back into the shoes of the quiet, calculating family man, describing his performance as a masterclass in nuance and restraint. Mohanlal Celebrates 66th Birthday at ‘Drishyam 3’ FDFS With Fans, Viral Video Melts Hearts – WATCH.

Netizens Review Mohanlal's Drishyam 3’

Not up to the Level of Part 1 and Part 2

Mohanlal and Murali Gopy Impress With Their Performances

#Drishyam3 Works Only in Bits and Pieces

Twists Feel Less Impactful 

The full ensemble cast of Drishyam 3 includes Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Santhi Mayadevi, and Veena Nandakumar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Aashirvad Cinemas Ansiba Hassan Antony Perumbavoor Asha Sharath Drishyam Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 Release Drishyam 3 Review Drishyam 3 X Review Esther Anil Jeethu Joseph Meena Mohanlal Mohanlal birthday Mohanlal News Mollywood Murali Gopy Santhi Mayadevi Siddique Veena Nandakumar