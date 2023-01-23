Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a jute mill in Budge Budge area of Bengal's South 24 Parganas, destroying raw materials, jute bales and other machines, a senior official said.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which took around six hours to bring the blaze under control, the fire department official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Initial probe suggested that a short circuit had led to the fire, the official said

A forensic team will visit the site on Tuesday to collect samples for further investigation, he added.

