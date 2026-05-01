Apple Q1 FY2026 Earnings: iPhone-Maker Reports Record USD 111.2 Billion Revenue, Tim Cook Warns of Global Chip Shortage

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Apple Inc. has reported its most successful March quarter in company history, achieving a record revenue of USD 111.2 billion. Outgoing CEO Tim Cook announced the results on Thursday, highlighting double-digit growth across every geographic segment and a new revenue record for the iPhone, driven by intense demand for the iPhone 17 lineup. However, the record-breaking financial performance was tempered by a stark warning regarding "RAMageddon"—a looming global memory chip shortage fueled by the artificial intelligence industry that threatens to drive up hardware production costs significantly in the coming months.

The announcement comes as Apple prepares for a major leadership transition. John Ternus, currently the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is set to take over as CEO on September 1, 2026. While the company is operating at peak financial performance, the tightening supply chain presents an immediate challenge for the incoming leadership. Cook, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, noted that while the company successfully utilised stockpiled inventory to offset costs this quarter, the "flexibility in the supply chain" is rapidly diminishing. iPhone Exports Hit Record INR 2 Lakh Crore in FY26 as John Ternus Set to Succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO.

Apple Financial Results: iPhone 17 Drives Double-Digit Global Growth

The primary driver of Apple’s record-breaking quarter was the iPhone 17 series, which saw extraordinary consumer demand worldwide. The strong sales figures provided a robust exit for Cook’s 15-year tenure as CEO, proving that Apple’s hardware ecosystem remains dominant even in a volatile market. Beyond smartphones, the company reported growth across all services and hardware categories, suggesting that its diversified ecosystem continues to retain users effectively.

Despite the high revenue, internal costs are rising. Cook revealed that Apple’s expenditure on memory chips in March was significantly higher than in previous quarters. The company expects these costs to rise further in June and beyond, potentially impacting profit margins. This trend is a direct consequence of the AI sector's massive appetite for high-performance memory, which has led to quadrupled prices for certain components essential for mobile devices.

Apple Leadership Transition: John Ternus to Navigate 'RAMageddon'

John Ternus, the architect of many of Apple’s recent hardware successes, will inherit a company at its financial zenith but facing a difficult procurement environment. During the earnings call, Ternus praised Cook’s leadership and expressed his commitment to maintaining the company’s trajectory. As he prepares to step into the CEO role, his background in hardware engineering will be critical in managing the technical and financial hurdles posed by the memory chip shortage.

The shortage, which analysts have dubbed "RAMageddon," has already begun to impact phone production costs. With memory prices skyrocketing, Ternus may be forced to make difficult decisions regarding the pricing of future Apple products. If production costs continue to escalate, industry experts suggest that Apple may have to increase retail prices for the iPhone and iPad lineups to maintain its historically high margins.

Apple Supply Chain Outlook: Increasing Pressure on Hardware Costs

The primary concern for Apple’s near-term future is the lack of flexibility in the global component market. Cook told Reuters that getting parts has become more difficult as competitors in the AI and data centre spaces outbid traditional consumer electronics firms for limited supplies. This supply-demand imbalance is expected to "drive an increasing impact" on the business throughout the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year. Apple iPhone Fold Launch Tipped for 2026; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

While Apple has historically used its massive cash reserves to secure long-term supply agreements, the sheer scale of the AI-driven demand has disrupted standard procurement strategies. The company’s ability to navigate this shortage will depend heavily on the institutional knowledge of the outgoing CEO and the engineering expertise of Ternus. By moving Cook to the Executive Chairman role, Apple ensures that Ternus can continue to leverage Cook’s world-renowned supply chain expertise during the transition.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).