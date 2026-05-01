Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs DC IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are set to face off under scorching conditions on 1 May, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters a critical phase. The weather forecast for the RR vs DC IPL 2026 indicates that while rain is unlikely to interrupt play at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, extreme temperatures will pose a significant physical challenge for both athletes and spectators. With the match scheduled for an evening, the primary meteorological factor remains the prevailing heatwave in the Rajasthan capital. RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather forecast is clear skies for Friday, with no threat of precipitation during the match window. However, the daytime temperature is expected to peak at approximately 42°C, only gradually dipping as the evening progresses. By the time of the first ball, the temperature is likely to hover around 37°C.

Low humidity levels, estimated at just 14 percent, will contribute to a dry heat. While this ensures that play is unlikely to be affected by rain-related delays, the arid conditions can lead to rapid dehydration for the players. Match officials are expected to allow for frequent hydration breaks to mitigate the effects of the intense local climate. Virat Kohli Confronts 4th Umpire Over Jason Holder’s Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026.

Despite the high daytime temperatures, the evening 'dew factor' remains a tactical consideration for captains Riyan Parag and Axar Patel. While dew is generally less prevalent in the dry heat of Jaipur compared to coastal venues like Mumbai or Chennai, a light coating of moisture on the outfield is anticipated during the second innings.

Teams batting second typically find the ball easier to strike as the match progresses, while bowlers may struggle to maintain a consistent grip. This often influences the toss, with the winning captain historically favouring the bowl-first approach at this venue. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

Jaipur Weather Live

Pitch and playing conditions

The prolonged heat and lack of rainfall have resulted in a dry, hard surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Historically, such conditions favour high-scoring encounters, as the ball comes onto the bat consistently.

The dry outfield also ensures that boundaries are easier to clear, though the lack of moisture in the pitch might offer some early assistance to spinners who can extract turn from the dustier patches. Both teams have bolstered their spin departments in anticipation of these specific environmental conditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).