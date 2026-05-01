Bank Holiday Today, May 1: Are Banks Open or Closed for Maharashtra Day and Buddha Purnima 2026?

Banks across India are closed today, May 1, 2026, on account of multiple observances including Maharashtra Day, International Workers' Day (May Day), and Buddha Purnima in several regions. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India, bank branches remain shut in most states and union territories.

Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Physical bank branches are closed in a majority of states today. However, banks are open in select regions including Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, depending on local observances.

The holiday marks different occasions across states, including Maharashtra’s formation day, labour rights recognition, and religious celebrations. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Will Online Banking Services Work?

Even though branches are closed, digital banking services continue to function normally. Customers can access mobile banking apps, net banking, ATMs, and UPI services without any disruption. This ensures that essential financial transactions can still be completed on the holiday. New LPG Cylinder Rules From May 1: Booking, OTP Delivery and Price Changes You Must Know.

Bank Holidays in May 2026

According to RBI guidelines, there are a total of 12 bank holidays in May 2026, including weekends and regional holidays. Apart from May 1, key closures include May 9 for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (in West Bengal), May 16 for Sikkim State Day, and May 26 in Tripura for Kazi Nazrul Islam’s birth anniversary.

Additionally, banks will remain closed on May 27 or May 28 in different states for Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid). Regular weekend holidays on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays also apply.

When Will Banks Reopen?

Banks will resume normal operations on May 2, 2026, as it is not a designated Saturday closure. Customers are advised to plan branch visits accordingly and rely on digital services for urgent needs during the holiday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).