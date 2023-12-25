Mumbai, December 25: A fire broke out at a flat in a building in Mumbai's Chembur area, an official said on Thursday. The fire official added that there were no reports of injuries in the blaze. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Flat in Building in Chembur Area, No Injuries Reported

Upon receiving the word, fire officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control. "Fire broke at a flat of a building in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Fire officials reached the spot and controlled the fire. No one has been injured in the incident. Further details awaited," the Mumbai Fire Department said. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside a Canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Platform, No Casualties (Watch Video)

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited

