Mumbai, December 13: A massive fire broke out in the passenger waiting and a canteen area of the Platform No. 1 of the crowded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus near Bandra-Kurla, here on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The blaze was reported around 3 p.m. sparking panic among the passengers there who immediately moved out from the Jan Aahar Canteen and the waiting areas. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out Inside a Canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Station in Kurla Region, No Causalities Reported (Watch Video)

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies rushed to the spot to battle the conflagration, the cause of which is not known. There were no casualties reported in the incident as senior Central Railway officials also reached the spot for inspection and assistance. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Revival Terrace Hookah Bar at Chowpati Seaface, Videos and Pics Show Huge Flames Emanating From Hookah Parlour

Fire Erupts in Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Platform

The CR said that the fire was extinguished by around 3.30 p.m. and further details are awaited.

