A fire broke out at a flat in a building in Chembur area of Mumbai on Monday, December 25. According to ANI, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No one has been reportedly hurt in the incident. More details related to the matter are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside a Canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Platform, No Casualties (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire:

Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a flat in a building in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Fire officials reached the spot and controlled the fire. No one has been injured in the incident. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

