Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Chistiya Palace building in the Agripada area of Mumbai on Monday morning, BMC officials stated.

As of now, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As many as six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

Maximum persons have been safely rescued through staircase from various floors of the 21-storey building.

Fire is confined to electric wiring, electric installations, etc in the electric duct of ground, said BMC officials.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

