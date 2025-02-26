New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area in the late hours of Tuesday.

Nine fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, no casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that a fire that broke out at a house in Dwarka Sector 16, Azad Nagar, in the early hours of Tuesday was doused with the help of eight fire tenders.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze damaged two vehicles, a grocery shop, and "domestic items" on the ground floor.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials added.

In another incident last week, a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw warehouse in the Goyla Dairy area of Delhi's Najafgarh, affecting more than 100 e-rickshaws, officials from the Delhi Fire Service stated. Four fire tenders were deployed to the location to control the blaze. (ANI)

