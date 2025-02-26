Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday visited Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. CM Sukhu took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam with his family and offered prayers.

Himachal CM emphasized that Mahakumbh reflects India's rich culture and deep-rooted faith in age-old traditions. He highlighted the prominence of Indian culture since ancient times, as recorded in history.

"Mahakumbh is the Sangam of devotion and belief. We are very happy to get the opportunity to take a holy dip here today," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also prayed for happiness and prosperity for the people of Himachal Pradesh. He was accompanied by MLA Kamlesh, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, and Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan.

Meanwhile, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh ahead of the Mahashivratri festival on Wednesday. The grand religious gathering witnessed a historic turnout and will continue until February 26.

So far, over 62 crore devotees have participated in the Mahakumbh, with more than 1.30 crore taking a holy dip on Monday alone.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "More than 1.30 crore devotees today and over 63.36 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj, a living symbol of India's faith and Sanatan's harmony. The festival of humanity. Hearty congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the sacred bath today in this 'Mahayagna' of unity! Hail Mother Ganga!"

In response to the massive influx of devotees on the last day of Mahakumbh, large-scale sanitation and cleanliness efforts have been implemented. The Mahakumbh has set a new Guinness World Record with 15,000 sanitation workers participating in a cleanliness drive across multiple venues. However, the final results of this record attempt are expected to be announced on February 27. (ANI)

