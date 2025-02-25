Mumbai, February 25: Tamannaah Bhatia took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Treating her InstaFam with snippets from her religious visit, the stunner penned a heartfelt note. She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "As I stood at the sacred Sangam surrounded by millions of devotees, I felt the power of spirituality and collective energy. The Maha Kumbh is a reminder that we are all connected. Immersing myself in the sacred bath while launching the teaser of #Odela2, a movie that is all about the power of divinity, made the day extra special. May the divine energies continue to guide us & connect us all. Har Har Gange."

Accompanied by her family, Tamannaah Bhatia also launched the teaser of her forthcoming Telugu supernatural thriller "Odela 2" at the Maha Kumbh. She plays a Sadhvi named Shiva Shakthi in her next. Based in a fictional village named Odela, the movie revolves around how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces. Sharing the teaser on her official IG, the 'F3' actress wrote, "When the devil returns, the divine surges forth to protect its land and its legacy". Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Odela 2’ Teaser To Debut at 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on February 22 (See Poster).

Helmed by Ashok Teja, "Odela 2" is a sequel to Sampath Nandi’s 2022 film, "Odela Railway Station". Produced under Sampath Nandi Teamworks banner in association with D Madhu of Madhu Creations, the project stars Hebah Patel, and Vasishta N. Simha in crucial roles, along with Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy as ancillary cast. Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh 2025: Superstar Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Ahead of Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Maha Kumbh 2025, Launches Teaser of ' Odela 2'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

"Kantara" fame Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the tunes for the project, with camera work performed by Soundar Rajan S. The editing department for the drama has been headed by Tammiraju. While the makers have not locked in on a release date yet, they are aiming for a pan-India release soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).