Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a flower market in Sealdah area of central Kolkata late Thursday night.

Ten fire tenders fought the blaze for about two hours and the situation is now under control, said a fire brigade official.

There was no report of any casualty or injury in the fire, which started from one of the flower stalls near the flyover and Prachi cinema building at 10:30 pm, the official said.

The fire soon spread to adjoining flower stalls set up over an area of around 400-500 metres, but people in the vicinity were safely evacuated.

The fire could be contained and extinguished at 12:15 am. The cause of the fire and extent of damage was being ascertained.

