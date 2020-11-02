Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 2 (ANI): Fire broke out at a furniture godown in Sector 52 of Gurugram on Monday evening.

Fire tenders have the reached the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

No casualties or injuries have beem reported, an administration official said. (ANI)

