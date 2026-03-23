Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a garage located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday morning, damaging several vehicles and nearby shops, officials said.

Upon learning about the incident, the firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames.

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Fire Brigade Sub Inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey said two fire tenders and three water tankers were deployed at the site to control the fire and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

"We received information at around 10:25 this morning that a fire broke out at a garage near Chothram Hospital, following which we immediately rushed to the spot. Two fire tenders and three water tankers also promptly arrived at the scene and controlled the fire. A garage and three shops located nearby were affected by the fire. Around 5-6 vehicles also burned which were stored inside the garage," said Santosh Kumar Dubey (Sub-Inspector, Fire Brigade)

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"The exact cause of the fire and extent of the damage are yet to be assessed and an investigation into the matter is underway," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, a massive fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Banganga area on Sanwer Road in Indore during which multiple fire tenders deployed, including support from nearby stations, to control the blaze.

"We received information that a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse. We called fire brigade vehicles from other stations as well. It was a huge fire, and there were workers' residential quarters nearby, so we ensured that no one was harmed. We first evacuated all the workers and also removed gas cylinders from their houses. After that, we controlled the fire. A total of five fire brigade vehicles were used. We have also called a JCB, with the help of which we will go inside and check the debris," said Shivnarayan Sharma, Sub-Inspector Fire brigade. (ANI)

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