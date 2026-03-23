New Delhi, March 23: The 8th Pay Commission is set to bring major financial changes for central government employees and pensioners, with expectations of a significant salary hike, revised pension structure and potential INR arrears. With the Terms of Reference issued in November 2025, the panel is likely to submit its report within 18 months, keeping millions on edge about the final rollout timeline.

One of the biggest questions remains the implementation date. While employee unions are pushing for 1 January 2026, the government has not confirmed whether the revised pay structure will be applied from this date or from a later approval stage. If implemented retrospectively, employees could receive substantial INR arrears, similar to previous pay commissions. 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Different Fitment Factors Could Affect Your Monthly Pay.

Historically, arrears have been backdated. For instance, the 6th Pay Commission benefits were rolled out in 2008 but made effective from 1 January 2006, resulting in large INR payouts. A similar trend could benefit employees again.

Another key factor is the fitment factor, with demands ranging from 3.0 to 3.25, which could sharply increase basic pay and overall salary in INR terms. Alongside this, unions like AITUC are demanding the return of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), revisions in pension intervals and a reduction in the commutation restoration period to 10 to 12 years. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get Arrears Up to INR 9.17 Lakh, Here’s the Estimated Calculation.

Given that the 7th Pay Commission cycle ended on 31 December 2025, employees argue that delaying implementation beyond January 2026 may lead to a significant loss in INR arrears. As discussions continue, the final decision will play a crucial role in determining salary hikes, pension benefits and overall financial impact for millions across India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).