Thane, May 30: A massive fire broke out in a godown at Shilphata area in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday early morning, said the officials. Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. According to officials, upon receiving the information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and started the operation. Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts in Residential Building Due to Gas Leak in Dombivili, Two Injured.

According to the officials, the cause of the fire was not clear and they were trying to douse the fire. No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported. Thane Fire: Four Severely Injured in Blaze in Shivaji Nagar.

Thane Warehouse Fire Video:

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a warehouse near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area of Thane & the fire spread from one to three warehouses. Seven fire engines reached the spot. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown:… pic.twitter.com/vepgieWyFM — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

"Efforts to bring the situation in control are on," officials added. Further details are awaited.

