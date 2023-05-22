A major fire broke out in Thane's Shivaji Nagar on Monday, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Four people were severely injured and were rushed to hospital. "Four fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Efforts underway to extinguish the fire," said TMC. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts At Kalpataru Industrial Estate, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Thane Fire:

Maharashtra | 4 people were severely injured after fire broke out in Thane Shivaji Nagar. Four fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Efforts underway to extinguish the fire: Thane Municipal… — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)