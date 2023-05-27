Thane, May 27: Two members of a family were injured in a fire caused due to gas leak in an apartment in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 12 pm in an apartment on the second floor of a residential building in Sagarli area of Dombivili town, he said. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Roshni Mangelal Bishnoi (38) sustained 60 to 70 per cent burns in the fire that was caused by a gas leak, while her brother Hanuman (28) who went to rescue her sustained 10 per cent burns, the official said. Thane Fire: Four Severely Injured in Blaze in Shivaji Nagar.

People present in the vicinity managed to douse the flames and rushed the duo to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)