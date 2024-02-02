Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): As many as 41 people were rescued, including 19 people who were said to be injured after a massive fire broke out at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday, officials said.

They said that the fire broke out in the industrial area of NR Aroma Company at Jharmajri in Baddi, Nalagarh sub-division.

Onkar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management and Revenue Department, told ANI that injured people have been admitted to different hospitals.

"The NDRF team has reached the spot, and Army fire tenders from Chandi mandir will reach it shortly. The information is not concrete as yet; there were nearly 60 people inside the perfume factory when the fire broke out," he said.

"41 people have been rescued, out of whom 19 are injured. They have been admitted to different hospitals. The remaining people are being rescued. We do not have exact details on how many people are still inside. They will be rescued.

He said that 12 fire tenders have reached the spot and started operations to bring the blaze under control.

"12 fire tenders are trying to douse the fire. The fire is in a perfume-making factory.

They said a team each from District Administration, Home Guards, and NDRF is present at the spot.

Superintendent of Police Baddi, SDM Nalagarh, and other senior officers are at the spot. Deputy Commissioner Solan has also reached the spot. (ANI)

