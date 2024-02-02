Noida, February 2: A woman died on Friday after she allegedly jumped from her flat in a high-rise group housing society in Noida Extension, police said. The 52-year-old woman lived with her husband on the sixth floor of the Panchsheel Green-I society under the Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

"The local police were alerted that the woman has jumped off her high rise apartment early in the day. She was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead," a police spokesperson said. Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death With Six-Month-Old Daughter From 16th Floor of Tower Due to Illness and Depression, Probe Underway.

The cause behind the woman taking the extreme step step is yet to be ascertained, the official said. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the official added.

