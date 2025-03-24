Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at the KBZ namkeen factory in Rajkot, Gujarat on Monday.

The fire was brought under control by fire officials and no casualties were reported.

Visuals showed massive flames of fire gushing out of the factory engulfing the sky in black smoke.

Earlier on March 23, massive fire broke out at a paper mill in Varsola village, near Nadiad in Gujarat's Kheda district, engulfing large bundles of paper stored at the site.

Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders and officials rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the blaze under control.

"We received information about a fire at a paper factory in Varsola village, about 12 km from Nadiad. We immediately reached the spot with two teams. On arrival, we found the fire was severe, so we called for additional fire tenders from Ahmedabad and Kheda," said Nadiad Chief Fire Superintendent Dixit Patel

He said that the cause of the fire was not clear."At least 10 fire tenders are currently deployed at the site, and no casualties have been reported," he said. (ANI)

