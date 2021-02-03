Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], February 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Maniyari police station here in Muzaffarpur last night.

The fire was caused by an electric short circuit, an official said.

"The fire started due to an electric short circuit. It is hard to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames," said Sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mishra.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

