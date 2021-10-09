New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit in the Narela Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, North Delhi Divisional Officer Rajendra Atwal said, "The information regarding the fire was received at around 7:15 am today. Initially, five fire tenders were sent on the spot to douse the fire."

Also Read | Dream11 Founders Booked; Case Registered Against Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth In Bengaluru Days After Karnataka Govt Passed Bill to Ban Online Gaming.

"In the wake of the intensity of the fire, a total of 30 fire tenders were used to quench the flames" he added.

Atwal further informed that four firefighters were injured during the course of dousing the fire and three of them have been admitted to Gangaram hospital in Delhi, while one was given basic first aid.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Crocodile Sighted in Musi River in Attapur, Triggers Panic (Watch Video).

"Fire is under control as of now. The reason for the fire breakout has not been discerned yet," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)