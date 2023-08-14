Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a private company in Noida's Sector 88, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning, a senior fire official here said.

However, the fire has been extinguished and there are no casualties, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said.

As soon as the fire department received the information, the fire brigade immediately reached the spot and doused the fire, he said.

According to a preliminary probe, the fire ignited from the transformer outside the company.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

