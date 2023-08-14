India is all set to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15. As we prepare to commemorate this feat with enthusiasm and pride, many will reflect on the achievements this 76 years young independent republic has achieved. India has been one of the most prominent countries regarding the story of its development. Whether it was setting up prestigious Indian institutions like IITs and IIMs after the recommendation of the NR Sarkar committee report (1946) and the initiative of our First Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India has come a long way in various fields.

The achievements of post-independent India, especially in Science, have been inspirational and awe-inducing. From making India a nuclear power to helping us reach Mars, Science has been at the forefront of India's growth in the post-independence world. As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day 2023, here are the four significant achievements in Science in India after independence.

ISRO - The Pioneers of India's Space Dream

While India's first Martian trip - Mangalyaan - is truly one of the most iconic feats in Science for India, it is not the only one! ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) launched the Mars orbiter from India in 2013 in a cost-effective and revolutionary manner. Chandrayan missions have also been important initiatives taken by the research institute.

India Becoming a Nuclear Power

India established key institutes to conduct research and studies on nuclear and atomic power back in 1948, in a freshly post-independence era, under the guidance of the father of the Indian Nuclear Programme - Dr Homi J Bhabha. India demonstrated its nuclear capabilities by conducting successful atomic tests in 1974 (codenamed "Smiling Buddha") and again in 1998 (codenamed "Operation Shakti"), solidifying its status as a nuclear-equipped nation.

Pharma

India has the 13th largest pharmaceutical industry globally, producing over 60,000 generic drugs in 60 therapeutic categories. India's revenue from pharmaceutical exports was $25.3 billion in the 2022-2023 financial year. Moreover, The Serum Institute of India, for instance, is one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers.

IT

India is known worldwide as the IT leader. The sector continues booming, with nearly 8% of India's GDP contributions coming from IT. Moreover, India's software services and outsourcing capabilities have contributed significantly to the global IT landscape.

These are just some of the critical feats that India has made. Additionally, the green revolution in the 1960s and 70s and India's focus on sustainable living have been a significant achievement for this young sovereign republic democratic country.

