India News | Fire Breaks out at RBI Building in Delhi; Five Fire Tenders Rush to Scene

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A fire broke out on Tuesday at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi, according to officials.

Delhi fire officials said that the fire originated from a box containing solar panels. The fire has been brought under control now.

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No injuries or casualties have been reported regarding the incident.

Five fire tenders had rushed to the spot. Officials said that the fire was reported at around 1:05 PM, and was brought under control in 15 minutes.

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On Monday, a fire broke out in a building in the Chawri Bazar area.

According to the Fire Station at Connaught Place, a call regarding the incident was received at around 7:21 pm on Sunday, following which firefighting teams were immediately dispatched. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)