Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at a thermocol company at Shamshabad in the Rangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday evening, said officials.

According to the officials, there are no casualties reported and the fire is under control.

"A fire broke out at Rangoli EPS Private Limited, a thermocol company. We got the fire call at 5 pm. The fire vehicles from Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar and Gowliguda reached the spot and controlled the fire," said Rajendranagar ADFO(Assistant Divisional Fire Officer).

"The fire is completely under control and there is no chance of the fire spreading. There are no casualties reported," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

