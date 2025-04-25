Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): A fire broke out early Friday morning at Vijayalakshmi Tyre Retraders in Miryalaguda area of Nalgonda district in Telangana.

According to fire officials, the blaze started around 6 a.m. A fire vehicle quickly arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

"A fire broke out at Vijayalakshmi Tyre Retraders near Sagar Road. We received the call around 6 a.m. and immediately sent a fire vehicle. The fire was brought under control and there were no casualties," a Hyderabad fire official said.

Although no casualties were reported in the incident, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Local authorities are looking into the matter.

In a similar incident in Lucknow, a fire broke out near Hazratganj Metro Station late Thursday evening.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, and the likely cause is suspected to be a short circuit, officials said.

Fire Station Officer (FSO), Ram Kumar Rawat, confirmed that two women were rescued from the premises and that there were no casualties reported.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "Two women who live in the flats have been rescued. No one is currently trapped, and there are no reported casualties. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known, but it was probably a short circuit."

Fire officials are currently inspecting the site to determine the exact cause of the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

