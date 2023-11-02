New Delhi, November 2: A fire broke out in a shop in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Thursday. On information, five fire engines rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames in a short time. The fire department received information about the fire at 4:00 pm and for now fire has been doused off and police in investigating the reason behind the fire. No causality has been reported. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Woman Dead, Three Injured As Blaze Erupts in House in Palam Colony.

Fire at Shop in Chandni Chowk

Fire broke out in a shop near Chandni Chowk Gurudwara. pic.twitter.com/vb2QYHVtbS — SAVE ENERGY ENTERPRISES (@rajmourya26) November 2, 2023

Earlier, five people got injured in a fire that broke out after a domestic gas cylinder exploded at a flat in Palam Vihar in Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday night, police said. The incident occurred around 10:00 pm. The cylinder blast caused damage to the house and household items. Forensic experts inspected the scene of the crime. Delhi Fire: Minor Blaze Erupts at Shop in Chandni Chowk.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been registered at PS Dwarka South in connection to the incident, and the police were further looking into the incident.

