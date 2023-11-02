New Delhi, November 2: A minor fire broke out at a shop at Chandni Chowk in central Delhi on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. No one was injured in the incident. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, a call regarding the fire was received at 4 pm. Five fire tenders were pressed into service, and they doused the blaze within 20 minutes. Delhi Fire: Woman Dead, Three Injured As Blaze Erupts in House in Palam Colony.

A DFS official said that no one was injured in the incident, and added that prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.