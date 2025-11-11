Doda, November 11: A fire broke out in Bhalessa, Doda, in the early hours of the morning at the Gowari Market, rapidly engulfing seven shops and two complexes, along with several commercial stores, officials said. The fire and emergency services reached the incident spot immediately and were able to control the blaze following a two-hour operation. Five workers were also rescued safely. The local police and the Indian Army also swiftly initiated a rescue operation.

Doda SDM Arun Kumar Badhiyal and SHO Gandoh Faroq Ahmed were present throughout the rescue operation and assured full assistance to those affected by the incident.

"Around 4:15 a.m., the police were on their regular patrol. As soon as we learned that a fire incident had occurred, the entire machinery was mobilised -- the fire emergency services, the SHO, the police team, the Indian Army, and local residents. Unfortunately, around seven to eight shops, I believe, were gutted in the fire. In addition, a four-storey shopping complex also fell victim to the blaze. Fortunately, four people were rescued alive, and their lives were saved," SDM Doda said. Further details are awaited.

