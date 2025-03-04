A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. According to news agency IANS, the blaze erupted in Shopian's Tak Mohalla area and destroyed dozens of houses, shops, and complexes. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities and the police were alerted. Emergency services are still working to control the blaze. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sonamarg Market, CM Omar Abdullah Offers His Condolences (Watch Videos).

Massive Blaze Erupts in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir: A massive fire has erupted in Tak Mohalla, Shopian, destroying dozens of houses, shops, and complexes. Emergency services are still working to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/TKXoTsZoXP — IANS (@ians_india) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)