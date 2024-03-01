Thoothukudi, March 1: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, a fire broke out in a matchbox manufacturing unit. The unexpected blaze, which took place under mysterious circumstances, has left authorities and locals on high alert as they await crucial details from the Fire Department. Tamil Nadu Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Private Firecracker Factory Near Sattur, One Dead.

Fire Breaks Out in Matchbox Manufacturing Unit

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a matchbox manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/qfJybwEvhX — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

However, no casualties have been reported so far. The effort to douse off the flames are underway. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)