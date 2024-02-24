A fire broke out in a private firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu. Tragically, one death has been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire and further details are currently awaited. Authorities are on the scene managing the situation. Asansol Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Factory in West Bengal’s Jamuria, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Sattur Fire

