Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): A fire broke out on Friday in a residential building in the Borivali area of Maharashtra's Mumbai following which the fire brigade officers rushed to the spot.

No injury in the incident has been reported so far.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Likely To Come With 8GB RAM: Report.

Attempts are on to control the fire.

The incident was reported at around 12.40 pm and the fire brigade officials arrived at the spot at 12.50 pm.

Also Read | Sheena Bora Murder Case: Supreme Court Seeks CBI Response on Indrani Mukerjea's Bail Plea.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct from eight to fifteen floored etc. of ground plus upper twenty-three floored residential building, said the statement by Mumbai fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)