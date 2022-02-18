Apple, the American tech giant, is expected to launch the iPhone 14 Series in September this year. Last month, we heard rumours online regarding the specifications of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. Previous reports had also leaked the display, camera setup and design. Now, it is reported by a Korean blogger 'yeux1122', that the iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM. In addition to this, the blogger also shared that Apple will begin the mass production of the upcoming iPhone 14 Series soon. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely To Feature Punch-Hole Display: Report.

As a reminder, Apple iPhone 13 Pro reportedly come with 6GB of RAM. Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, who had previously revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro will come with 6GB of RAM has now supported the Korean blogger's statement. This hints that Apple would provide extra RAM on the Pro models as compared to the vanilla variant.

In terms of specifications, iPhone 14 Pro is rumoured to come with a 48MP primary camera module, new design, smaller cutouts. Apple iPhone 14 Series will comprise iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based company is said to ditch the Mini model from this year due to its less demand in the market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2022 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).