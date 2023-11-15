Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A fire destroyed a cotton yarn manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place at Kalher of Bhiwandi area on Tuesday night, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane civic body's Disaster Management Cell.

Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the fire, which started around 9.35 pm, was put out after about 6 hours, he said. The cause of the fire is still being probed, he added.

