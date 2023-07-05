New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A firing incident occurred in the premises of Delhi's Tis Hazari Court in the national capital on Wednesday, said the officials.

According to the officials, the firing event took place at around 1:35 pm today at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court in the Subzi Mandi Police Station Area.

The officials added that the incident of the firing had taken place due to a heated argument that broke out between two groups of lawyers.

"Two different groups of lawyers including office bearers allegedly shot in the air, due to a quarrel that broke out between them," said the officials.

The officials further added that the police reached the spot of the incident and no casualties were reported from the occurrence.

The situation is being investigated legally, and a crime squad has been dispatched to the scene, said the officials.

Condemning the firing incident at Tis Hazari Court premises, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan announced that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine if the guns were licenced or not.

"Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises," said Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In April this year, a man identified as Kameshwar Singh was arrested by the Delhi police crime branch after he opened fire on Delhi's Saket court premises.

The lawyer of the victim in the firing incident in Delhi's Saket court had claimed that his client had been receiving death threats from the accused, who opened fire on the premises, despite her being granted a protection order by the High Court. (ANI)

