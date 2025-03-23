Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): A firing incident was reported at Hiranagar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Sunday, while security forces were conducting a search operation, police said.

"A firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua after a search operation was underway," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Also Read | Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Turn Up the Heat, Launch 'No AC Campaign' in Hyderabad To Protest Low Fares.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)