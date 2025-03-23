Hyderabad, March 23: Hyderabad’s app-based cab drivers have announced a ‘No AC Campaign’ starting Monday, March 24, in protest against the low fares charged by ride-hailing platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. As part of the campaign, drivers will switch off air conditioners during rides to highlight the unfair pricing model imposed by these companies.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), which represents cab drivers, stated that this move follows their recent boycott of airport rides. The drivers are demanding a uniform ride-fare structure, similar to pre-paid taxi fares set by the Telangana state government, to account for fuel costs, vehicle maintenance, and fair earnings. ‘Dispute Over 95 Paise’: Journalist, Uber Cab Driver Argue Over 95 Paise Fare in Noida; Videos Go Viral.

TGPWU President Shaik Salahuddin emphasised that cab drivers currently earn around INR 10-12 per km, while the cost of running a cab with the AC on is INR 16-18 per km. This financial strain, coupled with high commission rates (30%) paid to aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, is forcing many drivers to quit the profession. Some have even decided to surrender their vehicles to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) after the campaign. 'When Your Cab Driver Needs a Driver at 3 AM': IIM Graduate Milind Chandwani Drives Cab in Bengaluru After Tired Driver Gets Sleepy, Shares Video.

The ‘No AC Campaign’ is expected to affect commuters, as Hyderabad is experiencing warm temperatures between 22.7°C and 33.2°C. While patchy rain is predicted on Sunday and Monday, the rest of the week is expected to remain sunny, making non-AC rides uncomfortable.

The protest highlights the ongoing struggle of Hyderabad’s app-based cab drivers against unfair pricing models, urging aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido to adopt a fair fare system that benefits both drivers and passengers.

