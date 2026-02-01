Mumbai, February 1: A firing incident was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Police and forensic teams arrived at Director Rohit Shetty's residence and secured the premises for a detailed search of the premises.

Further details are awaited. Kamaal R Khan Sent to Judicial Custody in Oshiwara Firing Case, Court Orders Investigation.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police and forensic teams reach Director Rohit Shetty's residence, after an incident of firing was reported outside his residence. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/h1wVhtCtY7 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Rohit Shetty is a renowned director in the Indian film industry, known for superhits like Golmaal and Singham.

